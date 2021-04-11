It was a veritable home run derby for the North Lamar Pantherettes Friday in their win over Paris, as the fifth-ranked softball team in the state went deep five times in a 19-1 rout.
The first three runs of the day came on the first homer of the day, as senior Jaycie Hall blasted a three-run shot, also driving in Macy Richardson and Noel Rainey.
“We don’t go to the plate looking to hit home runs,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game. “We just focus on getting good contact and find the middle of the ball in a good spot in the strike zone and hit it. When you do those things, home runs will eventually come, and they did for us today.”
The Pantherettes continued to get on base, utilizing a balance of solid hitting and patience, as they also managed to draw several walks both in the opening inning and throughout the contest.
By the time the first inning had ended, North Lamar had built up an 8-0 lead, with RBIs coming from Kate Rainey and Richardson, and Karsyn Iltis and Emma Layton each walking in runs as well.
A bright spot for the Ladycats came in the top of the second, when freshman pitcher Jordan Andrade retired the daunting Pantherette side in order.
North Lamar got back to its scoring ways in the third inning, though, beginning with another three-run homer — this time by senior Noel Rainey.
“I’d popped out the at-bat before that, and I was just trying not to do that again,” she said with a chuckle. “I just wanted to do my job and move the people in front of me — line drives. And line drives turn to home runs.”
After an Iltis double and a McKenzie Dickson single, junior catcher Sloane Hill launched the team’s second homer of the inning, and third of the game, giving the Pantherettes a 14-0 lead.
After a Noel Rainey RBI in the fifth, the Pantherettes smacked back-to-back home runs, the first coming on Hall’s second homer of the day, and the second coming from Iltis, accounting for her team’s 19th run.
Iltis rejoined the team this week after missing a handful of games due to an injury.
“It was ‘next person up,’ we had kids step up and fill her spot, and that’s what a good team does,” Endsley said. “It’s good to have her back — it’s always good to have one of your senior leaders back in the lineup — and she was still being a vocal leader in the dugout even when she wasn’t playing.”
Hall finished the day with six RBIs, and also took the mound for her team, dominating there as well in three innings.
“Me and Jaycie work really well together,” said Hill, who was behind home plate for the ace. “We’re together all the time and we’ve got good chemistry.”
The Ladycats were able to string together some good at-bats in the fifth inning, and scored thanks to an RBI single by Alaina White.
Noel Rainey said the team came out wanting to make a statement early following their previous game, a come-from-behind win over Pleasant Grove that saw the Pantherettes trailing for the first time in district play.
“It dawned on us that if we don’t come out on our toes every single time then we can get down, and we can’t get comfortable ever or go to sleep,” she said. “We showed (today) that we aren’t going to do that again.”
