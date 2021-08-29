The Chisum Mustangs took a big step forward last year by making the playoffs and then giving top-seeded West Rusk all they could handle in the first round.
And if the team’s season-opening contest against S&S Consolidated is any indication, the Mustangs might be taking another big step forward this year.
Chisum was dominant offensively, running over the hapless S&S defense for 64 points and 610 yards of total offense.
S&S Consolidated actually got on the board first, scoring on their opening drive. But it didn’t take long for the Mustangs to respond.
Chisum’s first points came when a monstrous sack by senior linebacker Chris Worthy led to a fumble that was subsequently picked up and run back into the endzone by junior Brayden Brown.
The Mustangs and Rams went on to trade scores for much of the first half, and at halftime Chisum led 35-21.
“I thought that defensively we were definitely shaky in the first half,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “Offensively, though, we played great. Our offense picked up right where they left off last year, and things were clicking. We can be dangerous if we keep this going”
All game long, the offense was led by senior running back Chris Worthy, whose speed and athleticism helped him shake off defenders, as he racked up 224 rushing yards and
three touchdowns.
Far from the only player to make an impact on offense, the Mustangs also found boosts from Jett Petkus, Espn Blyton, Ashton Fleming and Matthrew Griffith.
Griffith, a sophomore, stepped into the quarterback spot and shone, going 6-for-6 on passing attempts with two passing touchdowns, two passing 2-point conversions and a rushing touchdown.
The offense didn’t let up in the second half, and the defense found its footing in a big way, much to Pevey’s delight.
“We played much better defensively in the second half,” he said.
Crucially, the team came up with a pair of interceptions, courtesy of Jett Petkus and Derek McCarty.
Worthy made a big impact on the defensive side as well, finishing with 15 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a sack, as well as a forced fumble.
And Brown, who finished with two tackles, left an impact that went beyond what’s visible in the stat sheet, Pevey said.
“Brayden caused a lot of havoc out there, and disrupted both their running and passing,” the coach said. “And on offense he had some nice catches and laid down some great blocking. He and Chris were definitely the MVPs of the game.
“I’m pretty pleased overall. We need to sort some things out on the defensive end, but we’re looking good early, and we just need to continue working on what we need to work on.”
