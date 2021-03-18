The Chisum Lady Mustangs’ bats exploded Tuesday night against Commerce, racking up 21 hits in a 13-5 victory.
The Lady Mustangs got things going in the first, when Kelsea Ball scored on a Brylea Marshall double, Maddie Shires scored on a fielder’s choice and Peyton Holland and Hannah Ford scored on errors, giving them an early 4-0 lead.
Two more runs were added in the third, one in the fifth, and then three in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Holland, Marshall, Ball, Ford and Jordyn Lawson each tallied three hits for Chisum; Karlie Shelton added two and Hallie Miller finished with a hit as well.
Marshall got the start on the mound for Chisum, striking out seven in three innings. Holland pitched four innings of relief, striking out 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.