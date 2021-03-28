Winning two games in as many days can be a challenge for some baseball teams, but the Rivercrest Rebels are certainly not one of those teams. The Rebels crushed Linden-Kildare 15-4 on Friday night, and then turned around and downed Mt. Vernon by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.
The Rebel bats came alive Friday, and the team finished with 16 hits in the dominating win.
Much of the damage came in a big seven-run fifth inning.
Saturday’s game was much more tightly-contested, but two clutch sixth-inning runs sealed the win. The runs came on a bunt by B Giles, and later when Giles came home on a wild pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.