Rivercrest ISD logo

Winning two games in as many days can be a challenge for some baseball teams, but the Rivercrest Rebels are certainly not one of those teams. The Rebels crushed Linden-Kildare 15-4 on Friday night, and then turned around and downed Mt. Vernon by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

The Rebel bats came alive Friday, and the team finished with 16 hits in the dominating win.

Much of the damage came in a big seven-run  fifth inning.

Saturday’s game was much more tightly-contested, but two clutch sixth-inning runs sealed the win. The runs came on a bunt by B Giles, and later when Giles came home on a wild pitch.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.