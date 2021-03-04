It took some time to pull away, but the North Lamar Pantherette softball team downed Celina 11-2 on Tuesday to improve to 7-1 on the season.
North Lamar never trailed in the win, but much of the game was spent with Celina well within striking range. The Pantherettes scored the first three runs of the game on a double by Hannah Kent and a single by McKenzie Dickson, but Celina answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third.
Runs in the fifth and sixth innings for North Lamar pushed the scored to 4-1, but it was in the seventh inning that the team delivered the knockout punch.
The Pantherettes scored six runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach, and did so with timely hitting by Macy Richardson, Kent, Karsyn Iltis and Noel Rainey.
Rainey in particular had a huge day for her team, going 4-for-5 at the plate, driving in two RBIs and crossing home plate twice herself.
“Noel stepped up great,” head coach Ashley Endsley said of the senior.
Dickson had three RBIs on two hits, Ilis had a pair of RBIs on two hits and Kent tallied three hits, driving in a run and scoring one herself.
On the mound, Jaycie Hall once again delivered a gem, striking out 16 Celina batters.
