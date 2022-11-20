Cooper’s Bulldogs are heading into the Regional Round of the Texas UIL State Champion series after overwhelming the Bulldog squad from Corrigan-Camden on Friday in an Area matchup at Athens, Texas.
Canon Ingram rushed for 109 yards while Colin Ingram passed for 63 yards for two touchdowns in Cooper’s 40-14 shellacking of Corrigan-Camden.
Corrigan-Camden got on the scoreboard first and scored one more touchdown in the first half, but that was all the scoring the team would do on the night.
The score at halftime was 20-14 and Cooper pasted another 20 points on the scoreboard in the second half to head into a Thanksgiving Day matchup against 9-2 Joaquin,who beat Beckville 35-14 on Friday.
