colin ingram aotw

NAME: 

Colin Ingram

SCHOOL: 

Cooper

YEAR: Junior

STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/17: Ingram caught fire for the Bulldogs in their win on the road against Como-Pickton last week. He scored 19 points, and drained a trio of 3-pointers to help his team to victory.

Cooper’s Bulldogs are heading into the Regional Round of the Texas UIL State Champion series after overwhelming the Bulldog squad from Corrigan-Camden on Friday in an Area matchup at Athens, Texas.

Canon Ingram rushed for 109 yards while Colin Ingram passed for 63 yards for two touchdowns in Cooper’s 40-14 shellacking of Corrigan-Camden.

