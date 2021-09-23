It took a bit of time for the Prairiland Lady Patriots to find their footing Tuesday against Commerce. But find it they did, and pulled away to down the Lady Tigers in four sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17.
The Lady Patriots kept things neck-and-neck throughout the opening two sets, and in the early goings of the first set found some solid offensive contributions from Abi Farmer and Ryleigh Sims, the two of whom helped Prairiland build an early three-point lead with nice kills at the net.
Commerce was able to take the lead before long, though. And while the Lady Pats never let Commerce enjoy a comfortable lead, Prairiland didn’t lead again in the first set after leading 9-8.
“I think we might have underestimated them just a little bit,” Farmer said of Commerce. “We weren’t playing our game; we weren’t moving our feet good like we normally do, and we just weren’t playing our game. But we started picking it up towards the end of that (second set) and then really took control in the last two.”
One of the team’s problems in the early goings was a lack of communication, as Commerce attacks often resulted in multiple Lady Patriots lunging for the ball, or conversely, led to a hesitation from the Lady Pats as they weren’t sure who was supposed to go for the dig.
“That was something we were dealing with, and I think it was just nerves,” Farmer said.
The second set went much the same as the first, with neither team able to find separation from the other or go on an extended run.
The team made several impressive hustle plays in the set, such as a diving dig from Ali Sessums that ultimately led to a well-placed kill down the line by Chloe Raley.
Sessums’ defense was a reliable boost for the team throughout the entire game.
“I thought Ali did a really nice job, not just with her kills, but getting to a lot of balls and getting them up,” Prairiland coach Emily Vanderburg said.
The Lady Pats found themselves trailing 14-17, but a quick rally with kills by Sessums and Raley, and an ace by Hanna Cope, soon had Prairiland in the lead.
The Lady Patriots took the second set with a service error by a Lady Tiger, and it was the last time the match would be close.
In the first two sets, Commerce found great success running the ball through their pair of sizable middle blockers. In the final two sets, the Lady Patriots were able to largely take them out of the game.
“We moved our block a little to the left, because (the Commerce blockers) wanted that sharp cross,” Sessums explained. “Once we moved her to the left, she didn’t really do much the rest of the way. Before that, though, she definitely got us.”
The third set, bolstered by improved communication and defensive adjustments, the Lady Pats quickly asserted dominance. A slim 4-3 lead quickly ballooned into a 10-5 lead, and only got bigger from there.
Sims played a significant role in helping her team build its lead, with blocks, powerful kills and an ace in the third set.
Katelyn Cornmesser found an extremely well-placed cross kill to bring the score to 21-12, and then Farmer helped the team reach the first double-digit lead of the day mere seconds later with a big block.
“We cleaned things up in the third set and you could see the difference,” Vanderburg said. “I did tell them to breathe and settle down, but I didn’t say that until after the second set, because I feel like after evening the score we could breathe and then go and finish the match out.”
The third set ended with an exclamation mark, as an ace by Skylar Johnson accounted for Prairiland’s set point.
The fourth set, much like the third, was a dominant one for Prairiland. Raley and Sessums had great interplay early on in the set, with each finding two kills apiece in a six-point swing that saw them stretch the lead from
7-6 to 13-6.
As the Lady Pats built their lead, Sessums made her presence felt with a number of attacks that Commerce had no answer for.
“I noticed on the corner that no one was there, and I was able to continuously get points there, whether it be a tip or an offspeed shot or a regular hit,” Sessums said. “I just wanted to keep going unitl they moved it.”
Prairiland reached 20 points in the set on a big kill by Sims. Aces by Kyndal Yaross and Sims, and one more expertly-placed kill by Raley for good measure helped the Lady Pats close out the set and the match.
Next up for the Lady Patriots is the Rains Ladycats, who last year tied for the district championship with Prairiland. Though both teams are entering the matchup with undefeated district records, the Lady Pats enter the match with a chip on their shoulder.
“We feel like a lot of people doubt us because we are a young team, and we lost two really big-time players (from) last year,” Farmer said, referring to Class of 2021 graduates TJ Folse and Reese Parris, both of whom now play volleyball collegiately. “But I feel like we’re a lot better than people give us credit for, and we love to prove people wrong.”
“This is a new team but we’re getting better every day,” Sessums added. “And the stats reflect that.”
