The same cooling weather that triggers the fall migration of waterfowl and gets deer up and moving also kicks off one of the best ‘big’ bites in freshwater. About this time each year when the water temperature begins to drop in area lakes, big catfish go on the prowl. I, and most fishermen I’ve visited with, attribute this to the fact that the fish’s internal clock knows it’s about to get cold and their metabolism will slow a bit, it’s time for them to put on the feed sack and fatten up for the winter months ahead. Huge schools of threadfin and gizzard shad have dispersed widespread in our lakes and it’s a time of plenty of every fish species in fresh water

Just this past week, I was fishing off a deep water boat slip at an area lake and enjoyed solid action on a mixture of both channel and eater size blue catfish. My buddy was fishing with live perch and landed a 23 pound blue. Several friends that have been drift fishing from boats reported catching trophy class blue cats up to 40 pounds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.