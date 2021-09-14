The Rivercrest Lady Rebel volleyball team fell to Sulphur Bluff on Friday in three straight sets. The loss was closer than the 3-0 set count would have one think, though, as each set was tightly contested, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21.
Korie Mankins racked up 10 kills, by far the most of the team. Lauren Hardman and Lizzie Langehennig each had a pair, while Vivian Hines, Caylin Williams and Kynzie Franks each contributed one.
The team did extremely well at the service line, spearheaded by the four aces apiece from Bailie English and Logan Huddleston. Williams and Langehennig each had a pair as well. And the team not only served aggressively, but accurately as well; as a group, the Lady Rebels were nearly 85% from the service line.
