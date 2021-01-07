There’s an old adage in sports that says it’s not how you start the game but how you finish. On Tuesday night, the North Lamar Pantherettes lived that as they defeated the Pittsburg Lady Pirates 45–36.
The game started out slow for both teams as there were 11 combined turnovers in the first quarter. The game was tied at 10 by the end of the quarter. With a few seconds left in the quarter, Pantherette Maddie Walters drained a 3-pointer for three of her seven first quarter points.
“I could tell (Walters) was on a mission today,” coach Taqoya Monds said after the game. “You could tell defensively she was all over the court. Sometimes she was in places she wasn’t supposed to be. That’s how hard she was playing trying to get us a steal.”
Walters finished with a team-high 23 points with only one of her buckets coming from behind the arc. The majority of her other baskets came off layups as she drove to the hole.
Walters wasn’t the only Pantherette to beat the buzzer, either. In the waning seconds of the first half, Macy Richardson took the ball and drove the length of the court for a layup just before the horn sounded to end the half.
The two teams battled back and forth throughout the third quarter. It was Pittsburg who took a late lead in the third quarter with a three pointer off the glass. Less than 10 seconds later Walters dropped in another layup to put North Lamar back on top. This time for good.
The Pantherettes enjoyed a two-point advantage after the third quarter. North Lamar pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks in part to their defense. The Pantherettes forced 12 turnovers from Pittsburg in the fourth; eight of those turnovers were the results of North Lamar steals. Walter hit some big shots once again but she wasn’t alone. Lauren Dority knocked down a turnaround jump shot.
Hannah Kent made some clutch free throws in the quarter. She also had a couple of steals that led to some easy baskets, including a layup from Richardson. Mylee Nottingham also had a layup in the fourth quarter as North Lamar outscored the Lady Pirates 13–6.
“In the fourth quarter we knew we needed to control the tempo on offense,” Monds said. “Defensively we knew if we applied a little pressure, they would cough the ball up and they did and we were able to finally start getting some baskets.”
Nottingham finished with seven points for North Lamar. Richardson finished with five. Kent had four, Dani Blount three, Dority two and Hutton Pointer one. North Lamar will travel to Texarkana on Friday to play Liberty Eylau.
