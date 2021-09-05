After falling behind early, the Prairiland Patriots showed true resiliency Friday night against Edgewood, fighting their way back into the game with a late second-half surge. Ultimately, however, the rally was too little too late, and Edgewood escaped with a 37-28 win.
The Patriots and Bulldogs were evenly matched throughout the first quarter, with each defense forcing and recovering a fumble on its opening trip on the field, and both offenses found success moving the ball. However, entering the second quarter, it was Edgewood that had claimed a 7-0 lead after a big touchdown run with about two minutes left in the period.
It was in the second quarter, though, that the Patriots found themselves getting into trouble.
It only took a matter of seconds for Edgewood to add to their lead, with a Bulldog pass to the back of the endzone and a subsequent two-point conversion to go up 15-0.
And while Prairiland would get on the scoreboard a few minutes later when a prolonged drive downfield ended with quarterback Brooks Morrison keeping the ball himself and breaking through the defense for a stellar 14-yard touchdown run that brought the score to 15-6, two more Edgewood touchdowns on back-to-back possessions had Prairiland trailing by 23 points with the clock winding down on the first half.
Throughout the half, the root of Prairiland’s woes was its defense, and in particular its pass coverage. Offensively, things were largely working fine for the Patriots, with Morrison, senior Gavin Watts and sophomore Kardadrion Coulter all finding success. Watts demonstrated an ability to put his head down and bulldoze his way up the middle, while Coulter showed he was adept at using his quickness and shiftiness to find holes on the outside.
On the other side, though, Edgewood quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson shredded Prairiland’s secondary for completions throughout the first half. Edgewood receivers were able to create separation between themselves and the Patriot defensive backs, and then once with possession they were able to break numerous tackle attempts for extra yards.
“Their quarterback is the real deal,” Prairiland coach Heath Blalock said. “We got better at stopping him in the second half, though.”
Initially, Prairiland was supposed to play Tom Bean on Friday, and Edgewood was a late addition to the schedule after Tom Bean withdrew at nearly the last minute. Despite that, Blalock said the quick turnaround played no part in the team’s defensive troubles.
“Edgewood is just a really good football team,” Blalock said. “There was no lack of preparation; I can guarantee that. (Defensive coordinator David Hart) was up here hours upon hours trying to get us ready.”
When the Bulldogs looked to run the ball, Prairiland’s defense was solid, however. Fernando Cortez, Cole Gilbert and Gavin Nicholas each came up with several big stops.
“(Cortez) plays hard,” Blalock said. “He’s been on varsity for two years, he has a lot of experience, and it showed tonight.”
When Edgewood’s final touchdown of the first half put the Bulldogs up 29-6 with mere seconds left in the period, and Edgewood getting the ball back to start the third quarter, it looked like Prairiland was in danger of seeing the game get out of hand.
Coulter had other plans.
Following Edgewood’s last touchdown of the opening half, Coulter received Edgewood’s kickoff and proceeded to run it back all the way into the endzone for a last-second touchdown, weaving his way through tacklers finding the open field thanks to some solid blocking from his teammates.
“He is one of three or four guys we have who doesn’t shy away from big moments and will say, ‘Get me the ball right now,’” Blalock said of Coulter. “On that play he was bound and determined to the endzone. That got us back in the ballgame and gave us some life.”
With the score, plus a good two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the deficit to 29-14 heading into halftime.
With the momentum from Coulter’s touchdown, plus adjustments made in the halftime locker room, the Patriots came out emboldened in the second half. An Edgewood touchdown and two-point conversion on the Bulldogs’ opening drive stretched the lead back out to 23 points, at 37-14, but the lead would soon begin to shrink.
On the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half, Watts and Coulter combined for a methodical march downfield until Watts found an opening and burst through for a huge gain, taking the ball from the 44-yard line to the 18. On the next play, Morrison got some stellar blocking from his offensive line and ran the ball into the endzone to bring the score 37-20.
“Brooks navigates that offense incredibly well,” Blalock said. “He’s one of the best kids I’ve ever had running this flexbone. He knows if the formation’s wrong, he knows if he can’t run something. He’s a leader, plain and simple.”
The Bulldogs and Patriots’ next couple drives each stalled out before they could get in scoring range, but not before Prairiland saw some solid yardage picked up by Christian Ledet and Chris Michael, the latter of whom is typically used as a wide receiver but took some handoffs in the backfield during the late stages of Friday’s game.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Morrison connected with Rylan Berry on a 20-yard touchdown pass to the back corner of the endzone, and after a successful two-point conversion, the Patriots trailed by just nine after being down by as many as 23 on two separate occasions.
Despite fighting all the way back, it looked like the Bulldogs were set to ice the game with one last touchdown as Edgewood moved quickly down the field on its ensuing possession. That drive was stopped in its tracks, though, when Morrison made the defensive play of the game by nabbing an interception in the endzone.
The Patriots then began marching downfield with a purpose, moving the chains often and with efficiency. Ultimately, though, they ran out of time, despite their best efforts, and the clock hit zero before they could find the endzone again.
On the last play of the game, Morrison embodied his team’s spirit by leaping over an Edgewood defender in one last frantic run to the endzone.
“They executed on every single adjustment we talked about during halftime, and you can’t be anything but proud about that,” Blalock said. “They’re figuring out what it means to play as a brotherhood and win.”
