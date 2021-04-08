The Paris Wildcats soccer team fought until the bitter end on Tuesday in their regional semifinal game against the Celina Bobcats. Though they ultimately fell short in a 3-2 heartbreaking thriller, the team had already made program history.
“This was the first time we’d gotten past the quarters, and I’m so proud of these guys for what they were able to accomplish,” head coach Clint Cobb said. “It’s been a fun, awesome year.
“They were great representatives for Paris High, both on and off the field. They’re really just an awesome group of guys.”
On Tuesday, things started off shakily for Paris to say the least. Just a minute and a half into the game, Celina scored its first goal, and then added a second unanswered about 17 minutes later. Less than a quarter of the way through the game, Paris found itself facing a daunting two-goal deficit.
With Paris struggling to get through the imposing Celina defense and get shots on goal for much of the first half, it looked like the Wildcats might be in for a rough night.
However, it wasn’t long after the Bobcats’ second goal that Paris turned things on and swung momentum firmly in their favor.
Junior Wildcat Miguel Rivera put Paris on the scoreboard about six minutes after Celina’s second goal, punching the ball into the top of the goal from close range to cut the deficit to one.
Throughout much of the second half, the flow of the game appeared to be all in Paris’ favor.
“If you look at any of the stats other than the score, you’d think we won that game,” Cobb said. “Time of possession, pass accuracy, shots on goal — we had them beat in all those stats. Soccer is a game of inches and there were just too many plays that didn’t go our way. At the end of the day, you need to finish those plays to win at that stage.”
Paris peppered the Bobcats’ goalie with shots through much of the second half, yet couldn’t find the back of the net, either because the shot was just a hair off, or because the Celina goalie came up with an impressive save.
One such missed opportunity came just over 10 minutes into the half, when Rivera received a perfect pass on the run from senior teammate Grant Lowry, and with the Celina goalie out of position, had a clear look at the goal. Unfortunately, the shot sailed just inches above the top crossbar.
Throughout the game, Paris was bolstered by the strong play of senior Bryce Hollje, who gave the Wildcats truly stellar defense on the outside and pinpoint passing on the offensive end.
“He had a great game, and really he stepped it up throughout the entire playoff run,” Cobb said of Hollje’s performance. “And what’s really impressive is that he did it while playing through some bumps and bruises, which just points to the senior leadership he gave us.”
It wasn’t just Hollje who provided veteran leadership for the squad, as Cobb pointed to all seven senior starters — Gonzalez, Lowry, Hollje, Payton Fowler, Kellen Gibson, Luis Ibarra and Jesus Rangel — as shining examples that the younger players looked up to.
“They all led as a group,” Cobb said. “There wasn’t just one standout or captain. Each one of those guys was instrumental to our team, and they led from the front to the back, all over the field.”
About halfway through the second half, Celina stretched its lead back to two goals, when a scrum around the goal ended with the ball in the back of the net and the Bobcats holding a 3-1 lead.
Continuing the trend of near-misses, senior Edwin Gonzalez had what appeared to be a clean look at the goal off a corner kick with just under 15 minutes to go in the game, but a Celina player recovered and cleared the ball in a clutch defensive stand.
Paris found its second goal of the game about four minutes later. Again it was Rivera who scored, this time on a breakaway after splitting through a handful of Celina defenders.
For the last 10 minutes of the game, Celina held on by the skin of their teeth, weathering shot after shot from the desperate Paris offense.
In one agonizing stretch of about 90 seconds, Paris had two clean looks at the goal, first on a header that was inches wide to the right by Rivera, and then moments later when a good-looking shot by Gonzalez clanged off the side crossbar.”
Paris continued to rain a deluge of shots on Celina’s goal, and even as the final seconds ticked away, they fought to get off one more shot.
“With it being such a low-scoring game, we had to put more of those chances away than we were able to,” Cobb said. “But we made (Celina) work for everything. They were really nervous in that second half, I can tell you that.”
Looking ahead to the future of the Wildcat soccer program, Cobb said he expects there to be a few growing pains early next year, as the team is losing seven big starters to graduation. Ultimately, though, he said he expects the team to be in fine shape thanks to the groundwork laid by this year’s graduating class.
“They’re why I feel so good about next year,” he said. “These guys led by example and showed how to be a Paris Wildcat.”
