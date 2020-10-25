The North Lamar Pantherettes needed two things to happen Friday night to avoid being the outright fourth seed in district. They needed the Paris Ladycats to lose on the road to Pleasant Grove and they needed to beat the Pittsburg Lady Pirates. They did their part with a dominating three game sweep over Pittsburg, 25–16, 25–9, 25–12.
This was the type of game North Lamar needed after their five set loss to crosstown rival Paris on Tuesday night.
“We came in with a lot of energy. We’ve had a lot of positives since Tuesday,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “These kids never check out. They’re always dialed in. They bounce back really, really fast which is a big positive for this group.”
One player who was locked in Friday afternoon was Hutton Pointer. Pointer had a huge night at the net. She finished with nine kills, which was second on the team to Ashley Trenchard’s ten. Pointer led the team with eight blocks, four of which were solo blocks.
Everyone got involved at the net for the Pantherettes, though. Hannah Titlow finished with five kills. Lauren Dority had four. Erica King finished with three while Macy Richardson and Logan Dority each had two.
Richardson had a huge game from the service line as well. The senior finished with three aces and was 15 of 17 on her serves.
“I told (the team) it was a great team win,” Upchurch continued. “We had people on the bench that were ready to go in and when they did, they did their role perfectly. It seemed like everyone had a really positive night.”
Emma Layton was perfect at the service line with 10 of 10. Lauren Dority added a couple of aces for the Pantherettes. Emma Doyal finished with 17 assists to lead the team. Maleah Holbrook had 14 and three aces.
North Lamar did their part. After Paris’ five set loss to Pleasant Grove, both teams will play a seeding game Monday at 6 p.m. at Chisum High School to determine playoff positioning.
