If you’re the North Lamar Panthers, you couldn’t ask for a better start to district play in baseball. The opposite could be said for the Paris Wildcats as those two teams met on Tuesday Night at POS Long Field. It was the Panthers walking away with a 10-0 win after five innings.
“The game overall was great for us,” North Lamar coach Bric Steed said after the game. “We played really clean defense. We threw the ball really well on the mound and we scored a lot of runs.”
The Panthers got on the board early. North Lamar scored their first three runs in the first inning without the ball leaving the infield. Tripp Thoms led off the game with a walk for the Panthers. Jackson Brasseux walked while Matthew Sandlin got an infield single, scoring Thoms. Jaxon Spangler also drew a walk for North Lamar and Cason Blease was hit by a pitch, scoring Spangler.
Sandlin crossed home plate when Connor Watson hit into a fielder’s choice. Spangler scored the final run of the inning Gage Reeves hit a double down the third base line.
Both pitchers settled down for a couple of innings. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that North Lamar’s bats came alive. The first seven batters of the fourth inning reached base for North Lamar with five of those being singles.
Cole Fendley reached on a single to lead off the inning. Jacob Lane was hit by a pitch. Thoms and Brasseux each singled. Sandlin walked. Spangler and Blease each singled as well. Just like that, it was 9-0. The last run was scored when Gage Reeves reached on an error.
The Wildcats best chance to score came in the first inning. Adam Clement reached on an error to open the game. Jay Heath was hit by a pitch. With only one out, Carson Day singled to right field. Reeves came up firing for North Lamar and threw out Clement at the plate. Preston Harper lined out to center field to end the inning.
The Wildcats only reached base one more time after that. Blake Walker singled to center field with two outs in the second inning. Kolton Keeling pitched three innings for the Wildcats. He gave up nine runs with four of them being earned. He walked four and struck out one. Carson Day came in relief. He pitched one inning and gave up two runs and struck out one.
For the Panthers, Brasseux pitched the distance. He only gave up a pair of hits to the Wildcats and struck out six batters including the final three outs of the game.
“I wanted to work myself into the game,” Brasseux said. “Find the strike zone. Let my teammates behind me get a feel for the game. That’s how I planned on attacking this game.”
At the plate for North Lamar, Cason Blease finished with three RBIs. Sandlin and Reeves each had a pair of RBIs. While Brasseux, Spangler and Watson each had one. Both teams will be in tournament action this weekend while picking district play back up next Tuesday. North Lamar will host Gilmer while Paris hosts Pleasant Grove.
