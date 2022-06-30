The Paris 8U All-Stars competed this past weekend in the regional tournament and finished as the North Region Champions, sending them to a best-of-three series in Longview for a chance at the state title.
In the regional tournament, the team started off a bit slow in game one when they gave up seven runs in the first two innings. However, the team battled back throughout the game finishing with a 13-12 come-from-behind victory, beating the Atlanta Nationals.
The team decided to carry that momentum into the second and third games as they destroyed Athens 16-4 and Longview 13-3. In those two games Paris combined for 34 hits to the opposing teams’ eight, giving them a huge edge in the games. After winning both of the previous games the team earned a game against their district champion, Sulphur Springs for a rematch showdown.
“If we have any rival in Dixie baseball for sure it’s Sulphur Springs,” head coach Aaron Barnes said.
The Paris All-Stars finally got their revenge against Sulphur Springs as they beat them 7-2 in a hard fought game. Barnes was proud of his team saying that the win over Sulphur Springs was a big win for the team. With the win over their district foes, the Paris All-Stars would head to a double elimination championship game.
However, the first game didn’t finish as the team wanted, falling to the Atlanta Nationals 6-7 in a close game. Barnes gave credit to the loss due to playing stressed out and the lack of having fun while playing the game. It was important for the team to forget about the loss as quickly as possible as they would play a winner-take-all game.
“We went and played a game of Simon Says to kind of get the kids excited, having fun again and kind of loosen them up and get ready for the final championship game,” Barnes said about getting ready for the final game.
One might think it’s silly to play Simon Says before a game, but the Paris All-Stars played anyway and came out pumped and ready to win. The team entered the game ready to compete and wanted to take care of business. Knowing they could beat the Atlanta Nationals as they did in the first game of the tournament, they went out firing and came out on top. Paris beat the Atlanta Nationals 10-6 crowning them tournament champions.
“I’m proud of our entire team from top to bottom,” Barnes said. “We played our absolute best baseball when it mattered most.”
The team had some bright spots throughout the tournament especially on the defensive side of the game. The inner infield was spectacular making play after play and the bats were even hotter as the team racked up a total of 65 runs over the six games. Barnes recalled a defensive play as one of the highlights of the tournament.
“Liam Johnson made a barehanded grab off of a deflected ball and gunned the kid out at first,” Barnes said.
The team will travel to Longview for a three game series on July 8-9 for the state championship and for a chance to punch a ticket to the world series in Alabama.
