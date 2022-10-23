The Paris Wildcats hit the road on Friday night, traveling to rival Sulphur Springs for a late October battle.
The game turned into a defensive struggle, with Sulphur Springs pulling out a close 21-14 victory.
The defeat was the Wildcats fourth loss in a row, all by close margins. Paris dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in district play.
The game was close for all four quarters, with the teams tied 7-7 after the first quarter and 14-14 at halftime.
Sulphur Springs got the lead in the third quarter, 21-14, holding on as neither squad could find any points in the fourth quarter.
Paris finished the game with 262 yards rushing, led by Trevin Hohenberger with 169 yards on 24 carries, one touchdown and one fumble. Taydrick Dawson carried the ball 14 times for 61 yards, while four other players totaled 7 carries for 32 yards.
Hohenberger also led the Wildcats in passing, tossing the ball 11 times, completing six passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.
That lone passing score was reeled in by Dycurian Douglas, his only catch of the game for 14 yards. Taydrick Dawson caught four passes for 35 yards, while Mar-Caveus Washington nabbed one catch for seven yards.
The Wildcats had 318 total yards on 56 offensive plays for the game. Paris was mostly clean in regard to yellow flags, as the team had only two penalties on the night for 10 yards. There was one fumble, by Hohenberger, however it was recovered by the Wildcats. The team logged 16 first downs in the loss.
Things do not get any easier for the Wildcats next week, as the team hits the road for an Oct. 28 donnybrook with undefeated power, the Anna Coyotes.
Anna sits at 8-0 entering next week’s contest, coming off a 41-7 road-game thrashing of Community.
The final game of the season might be the best chance of the 2022 campaign for the Wildcats to get their second win of the season.
On Nov. 4, the team has a neutral site game against Mabank to end the year. Mabank has lost three games in a row, dropping a tough one to Kaufman on Oct. 21.
The Panthers lost to Sulphur Springs by a 28-17 margin at home, giving the Wildcats faithful some hope for a win to finish off 2022.
