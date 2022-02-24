The Prairiland Patriots enjoyed a tremendous 2021-22 season, but it came to an end in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Tuesday, as the team fell to the Howe Bulldogs 58-32.
“Well, we’d scouted them so we knew they were extremely long and athletic,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said of the Bulldogs. “They’re probably the most talented team in that district. … They would’ve likely been the district champs over there but they had some issues with Covid.”
With Howe’s length and athleticism, the Patriots had a hard time scoring. They were bothered by the Bulldog defense, but the Patriots were also missing good looks that on most nights find the bottom of the net, Weddle said.
Despite the offensive troubles, the Prairiland defense held strong in the opening quarter.
“We were right there in it in the first quarter, and held them to just 11 points,” Weddle said. “After that, they kind of started to wear us down, and they eventually started to pull away.”
Weddle pointed to the work done by Ty Hostetler as one of the bright spots in the game for his team, on both ends of the court.
“He attacked the rim and played aggressively,” Weddle said.
Looking back on the season, Weddle was overcome when talking about what this group accomplished on the court, and what they meant to him off it.
“A lot of people had us picked to finish sixth in the district, and they came out and worked hard and ended up as district runners-up, and that’s really special,” Weddle said. “I knew we had something special pretty early in the year, when we made the championship game in back-to-back preseason tournaments. These guys bought in and brought it every day with their effort and attitude.
“But this group did so much more than that. The way they came through and helped me and my family go through hardships this year is something that I’ll never forget. It’s why you coach.”
Weddle also thanked his seniors in particular — Mayson Day, Gage Bankhead, Braydan Nichols, Kye Wilkerson and Brooks Morrison — for what they meant to the program.
“I told them, they’re the group that got Prairiland basketball back to where it should be,” the head coach said. “They set the example that these younger classes are going to follow.”
