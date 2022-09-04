The Chisum Mustangs and Wolfe City Wolves played four hard-fought quarters of football on Friday night. But when those back-and-forth periods had run their course, the two teams needed to play just a little bit more football to determine a winner.
In a game that featured three ties and three lead changes, it was the Mustangs who came out on top in dramatic fashion.
Chisum started the game with a bang, forcing a three-and-out on defense and then marching methodically downfield on their opening drive, ultimately capping it off with an eight-yard touchdown run by JD Johnson to claim a 7-0 lead.
Wolfe City opened the second quarter up with a score of their own, but another balanced drive by Chisum gave them a 14-6 lead.
“We really controlled the tempo and the pace of the game in the first half,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “We didn’t really have very many huge plays. We were piecemealing it, picking up four, five yards at a time. We were running back by committee, and I think that’s going the have to be our identity to be successful this year.”
Stepping up for the Mustangs were Johnson, Kyle Kelley, Espn Blyton and Jimmy Lewis. And quarterback Matthew Griffith also did quite a bit of damage running the ball, leading the team in rushing yards.
“Matthew was a stud out there,” Pevey said. “He was our offensive player of the game, for sure.”
It looked like Chisum would go into the halftime locker room with a lead, but right before the half, the Wolves managed to find the endzone with a touchdown from short range.
Blyton recaptured the lead for his team in the third quarter on a nine-yard touchdown run that brought the score to 20-14, but a failed two-point conversion left the door open for Wolfe City to reclaim the lead. Sure enough, the Wolves soon reclaimed the lead with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.
Chisum again retook the lead midway through the fourth quarter, when a five-yard touchdown run by Griffith put his team up 28-22.
As time wound down in the fourth quarter, the win looked to be well in hand, but a furious Wolves drive downfield resulted in a touchdown with barely 90 seconds left in regulation.
This time, it was Wolfe City’s turn to come up empty on a pivotal two-point conversion.
Chisum managed to take the ball 70 yards in a matter of seconds, but a field goal that would have won the game as time expired missed its mark, sending the two teams into overtime.
In OT, Chisum socred a touchdown on just the second play of their possession when Kelley ran it in from about six yards out.
Moments later, the Mustang defense sealed the win as JD Johnson stripped the ball from Wolfe City for a win-preserving fumble and recovery.
Though it was a high-scoring game, Pevey said his defensive unit made big plays all night long, including some stalwart work done by Brayden Brown on the defensive line and Blyton in the secondary.
“Brayden was pretty dominant down there,” the head coach said. “Espn had a really good game because we plugged him in at a few different spots and he did it all without question, and he’s the type of player who will not only do it without question, but will do it at an extremely high level.”
Pevey said the win is a big confidence booster for his young squad as they’re still working to figure out what pieces will go where as the season unfolds.
“It’s a great win, because it shows that they’re really starting to believe and buy in,” he said. “I’m proud of these guys for how they competed and never stopped fighting.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
