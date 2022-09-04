chisum logo

The Chisum Mustangs and Wolfe City Wolves played four hard-fought quarters of football on Friday night. But when those back-and-forth periods had run their course, the two teams needed to play just a little bit more football to determine a winner.

In a game that featured three ties and three lead changes, it was the Mustangs who came out on top in dramatic fashion.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.