The Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team fell in five sets to James Bowie on Tuesday, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 22-25, 12-15.
Sophomore Avery Martin led the way with six kills and 12 digs. Korie Mankins recorded a team-high siz blocks to go with four kills, an ace, 13 assists and three digs. McKenzie Walton had 20 digs. Vivian Hines tallied 10 assists and Lauren Hardman finished with four kills, a block and a dig.
