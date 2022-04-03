If you like a good, old-fashioned pitcher’s duel, then Pattonville was where you wanted to be on Friday night. Behind a no-hittter from Blake Lewis, the Prairiland Patriots defeated Chisum for the second time in three days. Unlike the offensive explosion from Tuesday night, in which Prairiland won 18-6, this game finished 1-0.
Lewis finished the game with seven innings pitched. He gave up two walks and had nine strikeouts in the win and he only needed 84 pitches to get it done too.
“I’m so happy for Blake. He’s put a lot of time in on the mound,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said after the game. “I feel like every time out he’s getting better. Attacking hitters. Attacking the strike zone. I’m just really happy for him.”
The Mustangs didn’t get their first base runner until there was two outs in the fourth inning. Brayden Brown worked a six-pitch walk. The next batter, though, struck out.
On the other side, Kason Fortner pitched brilliantly for Chisum. Fortner only allowed the one run on four hits. He struck out four and walked three.
“He’s a young guy, but he’s got a lot of poise,” Chisum head coach Zach Millsap said after the game. “That’s why I kind of wanted him as the Friday guy. The road guy. To be young, he plays real mature. I was proud of the way he battled through different scenarios. He got up there, gutted up and competed.”
The only run of the game came in the second inning. With two outs in the inning, Ty Hostetler singled to center field. Chris Michael hit the ball to third base and was called out on the throw. As the Mustangs got back to the dugout, Peacock called for an appeal on the play. The appeal was successful and the teams had to come back on the field. The next batter, Blake Lewis, hit a single up the middle that scored Hostetler. Little did anyone know that was going to be the only run in the ball game.
“That was really big with Blake getting that hit right there,” Peacock said. “Chris legging that ball out, he was busting his tail up the line to make that a close play. ... That’s what it came down to was timely hitting. We’ve been scoring a lot of runs. We just didn’t find many barrels tonight so credit to their pitcher.”
The best chance for Chisum came in the seventh inning. Brown led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. After a sacrifice bunt moved him to second base, Evan Wood drew a four-pitch walk. With two runners on for the first time in the game, Lewis struck out the next batter and then got a ground ball out to end the game.
Besides the three hits in the second inning, the only other one allowed by Fortner came off the bat of Caleb Jameson.
