A strong service game and an imposing defense, aided by several miscues by the Clarksville Lady Tigers, helped the Rivercrest Lady Rebel volleyball team handle their cross-county rivals in straight sets Friday afternoon, winning 25-10, 25-12, 25-17.
From the outset, the Lady Rebels shined from the service line, hardly commiting any service faults. Head coach Katelyn James said that was something the team had focused on heading into the match.
“We did a much better job of serving than we’ve been doing lately,” she said. “Heading into the match, our girls made it a goal that we wanted to see how many serves we could have before having to give the serve back to them, and I think they did a good job with that tonight.”
In each set, the teams started out fairly evenly, before the Lady Rebels invariably pulled ahead.
“That’s something we’ve done all season, is start a bit slow,” James said. “I’m really proud with how we played today though. It was a good all-around game,
I think.”
Avery Martin and Korie Mankins led the team with six kills apiece. Mankins also contributed a block and two digs, while Martin added five digs.
Lauren Hardman had five kills, an ace and a dig. Senior captain Rylie Huddleston had a good game from the service line, racking up six aces to with a kill and seven digs.
Alexis Case finished with a team-high 11 assists and Vivian Hines added eight.
Clarksville statistics could not be obtained by press time.
