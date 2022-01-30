The Paris Wildcats put their size, speed and athleticism to good use on Friday, overpowering the outmatched Pittsburg Pirates early and cruising to a 78-27 victory.
The Wildcats certainly used their height to their advantage early on, feeding the ball down low to senior post Braylon Mickens, who scored with a variety of post moves in the first quarter, and also managed to pull down a number of offensive rebounds, some of which led to putbacks and others that led to good kickouts to waiting shooters.
“Originally we thought we were going to run a zone (defense), but they manned up,” Mickens said. “We knew we were more physical and athletic than them, so we just posted them up, looked for a double-team and if we didn’t see it, we went up.”
Mickens finished the opening quarter with eight of his team’s 22 points, and he went on to finish the game with 16.
“Braylon got us off to a great start again; it’s something he has a knack for,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said with a smile. “We like to go inside-outside, and so even our outside shots often come from running the ball through the paint. Braylon is big for us down there.”
The lead first reached double figures on one of Mickens’ several second chance baskets he’d have throughout the game, putting his Wildcats up 14-4 with about two and a half minutes left in the opening quarter.
Mickens was also the one who stretched the Wildcat lead up to 20 for the first time when, on the opening possession of the second quarter, he recovered a shot by teammate Carlton Hicks that had been blocked by a Pirate defender and went back up with it, pushing the score to 24-4.
While the Wildcats seemed largely content to run the offense out of halfcourt sets in the first quarter, the second quarter is when the team started applying suffocating defensive pressure and getting out in transition, scoring a slew of baskets on fast breaks.
Hicks, Garrius Savage and Jagger Moore all came away with multiple steals in the quarter, and by the time the teams entered the halftime locker room, Paris was up 36-8.
Out of halftime, Pittsburg came out energized and scored on its first two possessions of the second half while forcing Paris into some uncharacteristic turnovers. It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to settle down, though, and after an and-one play by Jaelyn Lee and a fast-break one-handed slam by Savage, Paris’ lead was the largest it had been all night.
“Coach Steed always stresses the third quarter,” Mickens said. “We really like to come out strong in the second half and put the other team away as quick as possible.”
The Wildcats reached the 50-point mark in emphatic fashion, as Moore threw a lob off the backboard to a trailing Mickens on a fast break, and Mickens finished the play off with a two-handed alley-oop that brought the Paris student section to its feet.
That dunk was just a taste of things to come, though, as the fourth quarter turned into a veritable dunk contest, with several Wildcats throwing down jams.
Lee had a tomahawk dunk early in the quarter and a stupendous windmill dunk a few minutes later. Roughly midway through the quarter, Savage finished off an alley-oop off a Mickens lob, only moments after he threw down a two-handed dunk on a fast break. And Mickens himself had one more dunk in the final frame as well.
“It’s always fun when they can bring the fans to their feet like that,” Steed said with a smile. “It was great because they weren’t just looking for their own dunks, but they were being unselfish and looking for dunks for their teammates too.”
The Wildcats didn’t have one of their better shooting performances, as several open looks from 3-point territory that normally fall were off the mark on Friday. But Steed said that, if anything, it’s encouraging to see his team put up plenty of points even as long-range shots aren’t falling.
Savage, Lee and Mickens were a three-headed beast in the game as they scored 18, 17 and 16 points respectively. Trechaun Savage scored six points, Keaton Behn and Hicks each scored five, Micah Jenkins and Lyric Tredwell each had four, Korbyn Vaughn scored a pair and Moore finished with one point.
Every Wildcat managed to find their way into the scorebook.
“It was a good team win,” Mickens said. “I think we’re playing the best we’ve played all year. I feel like if we continue like this, we can definitely go and do some good things in the playoffs.”
