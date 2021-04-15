Even though the North Lamar baseball team is currently in fourth place in district, the Panthers feel like they are playing some of their best baseball. Take into account the fact that North Lamar has lost three district games by a single run — and another game in which they held a lead going into the sixth — and you can see why coach Bric Steed is optimistic about this team.
One of those one-run losses came to first place Liberty Eylau. On Tuesday, the Panthers were able to avenge that loss with a 6-3 win. Behind a dominating pitching performance from senior Trent Nickerson, North Lamar only allowed three hits to the Leopards.
Nickerson pitched six and a third innings. He gave up three runs —two of them earned — on three hits while striking out 10 and walking three.
“I just pounded the zone, making them hit the ball,” Nickerson said after the game when asked about his philosophy on the mound against Liberty-Eylau. “I mixed up my pitches, keeping them off balance; making sure that they couldn’t get good timing on any of my pitches and making sure I was throwing strikes.”
The Leopards got on the board first in the third inning. After the leadoff hitter reached on an error, he came around to score after a sacrifice bunt and another error. It didn’t take long for North Lamar to answer, though.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Cody Ausmus singled to left field to get the rally going. Tripp Thoms walked and then Matthew Sandlin singled in the tying run. Andy Kirk reached base on a walk to load the bases.
Nickerson’s single to right field plated Thoms and Sandlin. Jackson Brasseux hit a sacrifice fly to score Kirk and put the Panthers up 4–1. The fifth and final run of the inning came off the bat of Cason Blease. His single scored Cole Fendley, a courtesy runner for Nickerson.
North Lamar added some insurance in the fourth inning. After Connor Watson led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, Thoms advanced him to third on a single. Sandlin got another RBI as he singled to right field to score Watson.
That was all the runs North Lamar would manage in the game but that’s all they needed. The Leopards got a pair of runs back in the fifth but that’s all they were able to come up with.
“For us, we believe we can win every single game,” Steed said after the game. “We’re finally playing our best baseball. It showed up tonight all the way through. From the beginning to the end.”
To finish out the game, Steed called on freshman Cole Fendley to get the final two outs.
Two strikeouts later and the Panthers were celebrating a win to close out the second stretch of district games.
