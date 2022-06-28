The Paris Optimist Club had several teams competing in regional and state tournaments this weekend, and they did not disappoint. All three teams that competed at Woodall dominated, finishing as champions.
The 6U team that competed in the State Classic finished its season with an undefeated tournament record, as good as anyone could ask for. The team crushed the opponent in the championship game, scoring 21 runs in just three innings, the maximum amount.
Head coach Brandon Hancock said that this game will hold a special place for him. He was able to coach a good group of kids and got to do it with his old friends.
The team not only used their bats effectively in the championship game but played stunning defense too. In particular, the shortstop made some high-level plays.
“That kid is absolutely amazing,” Hancock said. “He is going to be a special kid in whatever sport he chooses to play.”
The tee ball Regional Tournament also had a Paris team crowned as champions. The tee ball team was spectacular, racing through their games and gaining win after win.
“There aren’t enough words to express how proud I am. This group of boys and coaches have dedicated countless hours working towards today,” Head Coach Cade Petty said. “It makes all the sweat and tears worth it.”
The team finished the tournament undefeated, giving them a spot in the tee ball state championship and a ticket to the Tee Ball World Series in Monroe, Louisiana.
“We have a great group of parents and fans that give us great support,” Petty said. “This is a special group and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
The 7U team, for a second straight year, finished as state champions going 5-0 while run-ruling most of the opposing teams. The team was dominant throughout the tournament, ripping the ball for base hit after base hit, but that wasn’t the only thing that brought them to a championship. The team played stellar defense the entire state tournament.
Head coach Bronson Brown spoke highly of his team’s defensive play in the tournament, as they continuously made outstanding plays and retired the other team’s batters.
“We have some kids that are really talented and really enjoy playing baseball,” Brown said. “Everybody we have does their job, and we depend on them, and that’s why we’re a really good team.”
The team did face a little adversity in the second game of the tournament when they were down 5-1 early, but they figured out how to get through it, beating the opposing team 11-5. Adversity wasn’t the case in the championship game, as they jumped out to a commanding 7-0 to start the game. Bullard managed to score two runs, but when Paris scored 13, it gave them the run-rule victory over Bullard and sent them onward to the World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana later in July.
