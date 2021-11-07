The scoreboard may look like a sweep, but those who watched the game knew it was a lot closer than that. On Thursday night the North Lamar Pantherettes season came to an end in Sulphur Springs against Farmersville 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.
“I will never look at this game as a sweep. Neither will the girls,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “The Farmersville coach even said he felt like it was more like five sets.”
North Lamar started the game off strong and jumped out to an early lead. Farmersville went on a 10-1 run in that first set, though, to take control. In set two, North Lamar led 18-15 late before Farmersville closed out on a 10-3 run.
“It honestly could have gone either way on any of the three sets,” Upchurch continued. “We had some key errors at the end of sets two and three.”
In the third set North Lamar was down 8-3 early before they came storming back. The Pantherettes took the lead at 14-13 thanks to a block and kill from sophomore Logan Dority. The game would be back and forth the rest of the way with Farmersville ultimately finishing off the set.
Once again, North Lamar showed tremendous hustle. The Pantherettes finished with 67 digs in the three sets. Emma Layton was all over the court once again. The senior libero finished with a game high 17 digs for North Lamar. She wasn’t the only one in on the action, though. Hannah Titlow added 15 herself. Erica King was also in double figures as was Kate Rainey. King finished with 12 while Rainey had 10. Logan Dority added five. Zoey Figueroa had four, Lauren Dority two and Roselyn Spencer also had two.
“I love this team for one reason,” Upchurch said. “Our hustle and our heart we give every opponent. It’s unmatched. It’s what’s won us so many games this season when no one thought this team could do it. As a coach, there is no other feeling like when your team is down and they just keep clawing and playing like every ball is their last.”
Titlow led the team with 10 kills on the night. Lauren Dority added seven. Logan Dority, Rainey and King each had three. King had all 22 assists on the night. Freshman Roselyn Spence led the team with eight blocks on the night. Lauren Dority had four. Logan Dority finished with two and King had one. Titlow also finished the night with four aces. Rainey had one.
“The team knows that we as coaches are very proud of what they accomplished, and they deserve every bit of recognition they got this year,” Upchurch added.
For seniors Rainey, King, Layton and Titlow, the game marked the last time they’ll play volleyball for North Lamar. When asked what was told to the seniors after the game, Upchurch simply said, “I would like to keep a lot of what I told the seniors between us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.