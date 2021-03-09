The Rivercrest Rebels baseball team traded blows in the first few innings of their game Friday against DeKalb. It didn’t take long, though, for the Rebels to pull away en route to a convincing 14-8 victory.
DeKalb drew first blood, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first. However, Rivercrest matched them run for run, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first.
Chris Randolph scored the first run of the game thanks to a DeKalb error, and senior Will Grider drove in Brandon Matkin with a well-hit double.
DeKalb scored another run in the second inning, but Rivercrest took the lead in the third and never looked back, exploding for five runs in the frame, thanks to the bats of Grider, Matkin and Blake Giles.
Two more Rebels runs were tacked on in the fourth, and then for good measure the Rebels answered a five-run top-of-the-sixth by DeKalb with five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
