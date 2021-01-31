The Prairiland Lady Patriots fought out a tough 42-39 victory over Lone Oak on Friday, improving to 7-3 in district play.
Senior Hannah Murdock led the way for the team, scoring a team-high 12 points, half of which came in a pivotal third quarter.
Kiersten Bridges added 11, Abi Farmer scored seven, Ali Sessums had five points, TJ Folse scored three, Chloe Raley scored a pair and Mallorie Sneed scored a point as well.
With the win, the Lady Patriots hold on to the third seed in their district, behind just Edgewood and Rains, as the regular season nears its conclusion. Though sharing the same record as Rains, the Lady Wildcats own the tiebreaker after beating Prairiland twice this year.
