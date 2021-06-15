For the last several years, Laytner Kennedy has served the Rivercrest Rebels as an assistant coach on the baseball team. Now, he’s taking the reins as head coach.
With the departure of former head coach Rick Connot, who departed to join son Lance Connot at Brownsboro ISD, Kennedy has been named the new head coach, and he said he’s ready to carry on the successes the team enjoyed under Connot’s lead.
“We’ve had a lot of success here, and I just want to continue on the right path,” he said. “My philosophy is that it’s going to be the best nine on the field; it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior — anyone can make an impact and help us win.”
This year, the Rebs made history by advancing to the regional finals for the first time, but much of the team’s core will be graduating. Filling those holes will be a challenge, Kennedy noted. But it’s one he welcomes.
“I’m ready to see what I can do to help this team,” he said.
