The North Lamar Pantherettes stumbled on Friday, falling to the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks in a 6-0 loss. However, the final score doesn’t tell the whole story, as the Pantherettes never stopped fighting in a valiant effort.
“We knew going in that we were going to have our hands full, because we were going up against a really great team,” North Lamar head coach Selena Davis said. “We took a more defensive approach to try and slow them down and moved a lot of girls back where they aren’t as familiar.”
A number of players who typically play up as strikers and center midfielders moved towards the back end of the field to bolster the defense, and Davis said she was immensely pleased with the level they played at in the unfamiliar spots. In particular, she pointed to the work done by senior Emeri Watson.
“Emeri was so great as a stopper that I joked that maybe that’s where I should play her all the time,” Davis said with a chuckle.
And though the team wasn’t able to find the back of the net offensively, Davis said there were bright spots in that phase of the game as well, with a great interplay between Catie Lenertz, Baylie Cole and Zoey Figuerroa.
Davis also said that the Lady Hawks’ six goals isn’t indicative of the work done by goalie Aveonia Allen, who made a number of jaw-dropping saves.
“We held our own, and that’s what I wanted to see from them,” Davis said. “I’m proud of the way they played.”
