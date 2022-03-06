The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team picked up their first win of the season Thursday against Malakoff, and they did so in convincing fashion in an 8-2 win in Tyler.
Emma Layton, Claire Stewart and Sloane Hill got the game started with two hits and a hit-by-pitch for North Lamar, and then Madi Reeves brought each of them home with a triple to deep right field. Sydnee Bankston added to the team’s lead, bringing Reeves home in the next at-bat to give North Lamar a quick 4-0 lead.
Malakoff tacked on two runs in the third, but got those runs back with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning. The first came on an RBI single from Hannah Kent, and Danika Hueberger then added an RBI single of her own.
Sloane Hill capped the scoring off with a two-run double, scoring Kate Rainey and Kat Fendley.
It was a complete game for the Pantherettes, who piled on 13 hits in the win, while the strong pitching of Stewart only allowed one hit from Malakoff. Stewart pitched the complete game, striking out five and walking five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.