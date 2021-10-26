At the start of the season, the Detroit Lady Eagles set a goal that at the end of the volleyball season, they’d find themselves atop the district standings. After beating Sulphur Bluff in three sets on Friday, the Lady Eagles officially accomplished that goal.
“Championships aren’t won from August to November; they’re won in the summer,” head coach Jeff Allensworth said. “We set the goal that we wanted to win district at the end of last season, and all the girls put in the work leading up to the season to make that happen. Now that we’ve accomplished this goal, our new goal is to win a playoff game, because I want these girls to get that experience.”
Guaranteed the top seed among 2A teams in the district that incorporates both 1A and 2A programs, the Lady Eagles will find themselves as the top overall team in the district should Sulphur Bluff fall to Avery on Thursday.
Statistics weren’t available for the match by press time, though Allensworth praised his team for hustle and intensity on the defensive end.
“There was one rally where we shanked the ball off to the side, and the people at the scorers’ table had already gone and put the point down for Sulphur Bluff, but (setter CC Runels) chased the ball down, got a great up on the ball and got it over the net and it fell for a point,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.