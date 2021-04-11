It was senior night in Bogata for the Rivercrest Lady Rebels softball team, and fittingly it was a senior who came up with perhaps the most dramatic hit of the season for her team against Yantis.
Down to their final two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Rivercrest senior McKenzie Walton smacked a line drive to left field, giving her team the heart-stopping 8-7 win.
“McKenzie really stepped up big for us, even before that big-time hit,” head coach Kara Crawford said of the senior’s performance. “She was a force all game at the plate, and that’s why she was able to bat 3-for-3.”
It was something of a rollercoaster of a game for the Lady Rebels, with the game a back-and-forth battle from the start.
Yantis got on the board first, scoring three runs in the second inning, though the Lady Rebels responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, when Alexis Carey scored on a sacrifice bunt by Abby Ross.
Yantis added two in the third, but the Lady Rebels came alive in the fourth, scoring five runs with a combination of strong hitting and patience at the plate.
“We put it all together that inning,” Crawford said.
Hits by Walton and Macy Childres, as well as walks drawn by Bailie English, Ross and Rylie Huddleston and a dropped third strike on Anna Guest all contributed to the big inning.
Heading into the final inning, though, the score was knotted at seven runs apiece. after the Lady Rebs scored in the fifth on another dropped third strike.
Walton stepped up to the plate with teammate Korie Mankins on second, got her pitch and the rest was history.
Pitching for Rivercrest was Childres, who finished with eight strikeouts while allowing five hits.
“This was a good team win,” Crawford said.
