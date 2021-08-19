The Chisum Lady Mustangs started fast and didn’t slow down Tuesday in their game against Hooks, not just winning but dominating in a straight-sets victory, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14.
“We basically came out of the gate hot,” head coach Laura Nickerson said. “It was great to see. They’re getting more in synch with one another; they’re communicating better and you can see it in how they play.”
Chisum’s pair of setters — Kelsea Ball and Carly Bell — didn’t just do a good job of setting the ball for teammates, but each also had perhaps the best game of their career from the service line, with Bell racking up seven aces and Ball finishing with six of her own.
Junior Peyton Holland led the team offensively, finishing with nine kills, coming in a variety of ways.
“Peyton was simply on fire,” Nickerson said. “She was really smashing the ball.”
Nickerson also pointed to middle blocker Emma Garner as a player who had a big game. Garner finished with eight kills, a pair of blocks and a trio of aces.
“Emma was more of a support or role player for us last year, but has really stepped up and embraced a role as a big .leader for us this season,” the head coach said.
The second set went much the same way as the first, with the Lady Mustangs preventing their opponents from getting going with imposing play at the net and strong serves. However, the third set was a bit more shaky, Nickerson said.
“We probably had seven errors in that third set,” she said.
The errors didn’t come back to bite Chisum, though, as the team was ultimately able to still put Hooks away without much trouble.
The match ended with a definite exclamation mark, as on the last two plays, Ball found middle Emmy Williams with perfectly-placed passes, setting up Williams who buried two crushing kills.
“That was a really exciting way to end it,” Nickerson said, “This is a fun group of girls.”
