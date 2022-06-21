Recent Paris graduate Garrius Savage was one of the most talented basketball stars in the Red River Valley in his last two seasons as a Wildcat. Now, he will continue his basketball career for Kansas Wesleyan University at the collegiate level.
Savage started basketball playing for the Boys and Girls Club in the first grade. Because his entire family also played basketball, it was only natural for him to pick up the sport as well.
Beyond basketball, Savage participated in football, baseball and track. However, basketball was always his favorite.
“As I played a lot of sports, basketball just stood out to me,” Savage said with a smile. “Basketball, I just have a passion for. I just love to play it.”
Though Savage plays basketball for many reasons, he practices firstmost for his grandfather.
“My granddad liked basketball a lot. He always helps me out with it,” Savage said. “I just look up to him when it comes to stuff like that, and I just like to always play with him.”
When Savage joined the varsity team for Paris ISD in his sophomore year, he brought stellar defense and exquisite speed to the team, alongside excellent ball-handling ability. From the beginning, his workmanship gave the team a leg up on the competition, but it wasn’t until his junior and senior seasons that his skills truly began to shine.
“He is extremely fast with the ball, and the ball doesn’t slow him down,” Head Coach Billy Mack Steed said about Savage’s ball-handling abilities. “It is hard to keep him in front.”
Through Savage’s years at Paris, he became one of the best basketball players in northeast Texas. He not only excelled on the offensive side of the ball, but he also used quick wits and extreme agility to play some of the area’s best defense.
“He is really quick with his hands and good at forcing turnovers,” Steed said. “And loose balls, he is going to beat everyone to it, and no one is going to stop him on the other end.”
Savage was named All-RRV boys basketball defensive player of the year for his excellent capabilities. That defense became a huge aspect of his playing style, as he enjoyed causing trouble for opposing players.
“I like to put pressure on the ball a lot. I like to really intimidate the offensive player,” Savage said. “I like to make them uncomfortable and make sure he doesn’t get the ball.”
Reminiscing back on his high school career, Savage had some games that really stood out to him as all-time favorites. One of his best moments as a Paris Wildcat was when he dunked on one of Lindale’s players in his junior year playoff game.
Another game against Gilmer, he dropped 31 points to lead the team to a victory. However, he doesn’t only recognize his victories. Though his team fell short in the regional tournament at his last game as a Paris Wildcat, he still recalled the game fondly.
“Our last playoff game this year, that was one of my favorite games,” Savage said. “I played a really good game, but it was my last game getting to play with the team. I just really enjoyed it.”
Steed pointed to a preseason game against regional qualifier Kaufman. Despite missing a starter, Paris beat the team 58-45. Savage’s leadership and talent with the ball truly shone, Steed said.
As Savage’s high school career came to an end, new doors opened. Though he received several offers from colleges across the country, Kansas Wesleyan University caught his eye the most.
“I had visited down there, and I liked it a lot,” Savage said. “I walked in real confident, and it felt like I was home.”
Combined with a warm welcome from the Kansas Wesleyan coaching staff and players, Savage’s decision was an easy one to make.
Without the constant support and pressure from his coaches to be the best he could be, Savage’s story might have been a different one. Because they pushed him to be the best he could be, it ultimately gave him the tools to play at the next level.
“Coach Steed and Coach Stone, they always stayed on me in practice if I messed up, they just really wanted us to be great,” Savage said of his coaches.
