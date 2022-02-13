Neither team did much scoring on Friday in Cooper’s 2022 home finale against the North Hopkins Panthers, but in the end it was North Hopkins who scored just enough to escape with the win as the Cooper Bulldogs fell 37-30.
Cooper failed to reach double digits in any quarter, with their biggest quarter coming in the fourth when they scored nine.
Defensively, though, the Bulldogs shone. They limited the Panthers to just two field goals in each of the first three quarters.
Colin Ingram scored a third of his team’s points, finishing with 10. Markell Smith added eight and Caleb Anderson had four. Canon Ingram, Noah Ramos, Alfred Wilkerson and Sean Patel each scored two points.
The loss drops Cooper to 6-3 in district play, but they remain solidly in second place in the district standings with one game left to play.
