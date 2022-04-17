Local athletes throughout the Red River Valley punched their tickets to the area track meet this past week, with competition continuing at the 4A and 2A level.
Several Paris Wildcats earned district titles at the district competition. Lyric Tredwell stood atop the podium in the triple jump, Tomas Farr was crowned district champ in the pole vault, Jaelyn Lee came out on top in the long jump and high jump and Trent Tennon also earned a district crown in the shot put.
Those were far from the only Wildcats to have strong showings, however. In the 800 meter run, Wildcats Kobee Lewis, Adam Hartman and Christian Wilson placed second, third and fifth, respectively. Hartman also had a third place finish in the 3200 meter run and a fifth place finish in the 1600 meter run to his name at the event as well.
Garrius Savage was runner up in the long jump and Satchel Swain was runner up in the shot put.
Brayden Beck placed fourth in the pole vault, Tennon and Swain were fifth and sixth in the discus throw, and Jonathan Jones finished in fifth place in the triple jump.
On the girls’ side, Ladycat Jasmine Franklin was crowned district champion in the 200 meter dash.
Additionally, Anna Blassingame and Lorena Alvarez placed second and fourth in the 3200 meter run, Shamyia Holt and Diana Farfan placed third and fifth in the 800 meter run and Anayah Peavler finished fifth in the 200 meter dash. Baleigh Cashion was runner-up in the 100 meter dash.
For North Lamar, Austin Sims placed fifth in the pole vault and Atticus Finley earned a runner-up spot in the discus throw.
The Pantherettes boasted several district champs. Emery Reaves found herself atop the winners podium in the 800 and 1600 meter run. Roselyn Spencer earned the title of district champion in the triple jump, and Heavenly Johnson joined her as district champion in the shot put.
Pantherette Maddie Walters was the runner up in the triple jump and placed fifth in the long jump. Kate Rainey placed fourth in the 100 meter hurdles and teammate Connie Jackson finished in sixth. Sela Geeslin placed fifth in the 400 meter run. And Avery Spencer finished fourth in the high jump.
At the 2A level, in Honey Grove, several Warriors and Lady Warriors similarly performed well.
Warrior Jarvis Hill was crowned district champion in the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles, and he also placed second in the long jump. The long jump district champ was his teammate Anthanie Whitman. Peter Krahn was district champion in the shot put and Deon Morris was district champion in the 100 meter dash.
The Warriors also boasted the district champion 4x200 meter relay team.
Dre Patt finished third in the 200 meter dash. Nicholas Wolfe placed sixth in the 3200 meter run. Daniel Tortorello was fifth in the 400 meter dash and Caleb Dozier was fifth in the 110 meter hurdles. Jonas Butler was runner up in the pole vault and Bryson Braley placed third in the discus. Nick Ottmo was also runner up in the high jump.
For the Lady Warriors, Jaeci Phipps was crowned district champion in the 400 meter dash, Nicole Briscoe was champion in the discus, Aniyah Smith earned the title in the 200 meter dash and Izzy Granstaff placed first in the long jump. Granstaff was also third in the 100 meter dash and second in the high jump.
Sonora Flowers was third in the 1600 meter run and fourth in the 800 meter run. Caycee Woodard was fifth in the 100 meter dash and sixth in the 200 meter dash. Alyssa Gilbert was third in the 400 meter dash. Destiny Bates was fourth in the 100 meter hurdles, while Macie Ragland and Kaitlyn Alvarez were third and sixth respectively in the 300 meter hurdles.
At Cooper, Caleb Anderson placed first in the 110 meter hurdles, Seth Goodson was crowned district champion in the 300 meter hurdles and Markell Smith was crowned the top long jumper in his district.
Cooper also swept the relays, winning district in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.
Adryean Finney-Mapps was the runner up in the 100 meter dash and Goodson was runner up in the 110 meter hurdles.
Smith also placed third in the high jump. Austin Pecina placed fourth in the 400 meter dash and sixth in the 200 meter dash.
For the Dogettes, Caylee Conley earned the title of district champ in two events, placing first in both the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash.
Kolie Foster was runner up in the 400 meter dash and Riley Colclasure placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.