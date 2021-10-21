It took Chisum a bit of time to get things going on Tuesday, but once they shook off a bit of rust, they raced to a four-set victory over Grand Saline.
Peyton Holland led the team with 13 kills, seven aces and 14 digs. Emma Garner and Emmy Williams had 14 and 13 kills, respectively, and the pair combined for seven blocks. and Kelsea Ball and Carly Bell combined for 50 assists.
