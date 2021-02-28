Paris Ladycat Jordan Andrade was stellar on the mound, her teammates backed her up with some timely hitting, and the Paris softball team came away with an exciting 2-0 victory over Hooks in pre-district play on Friday.
Andrade struck out 10 batters over four innings, helping stifling Hooks’ bats all day long.
Offensively, the Ladycats had a much easier time getting on base. But for most of the five-inning game, they couldn’t punch home any runs.
That changed in the fourth when Jaidah Franklin and Jaidyn Clark each drove in runs, scoring Alaina White and Chloe Gilmore.
