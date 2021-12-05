Alena Wilson scored 21 points, Ali Stewart 15, and Brianna Knabe 10 as Murray State College’s Lady Aggies (10-2) defeated Paris Junior College, 83-60.
Shaunice Reed scored a game-high 29 points for Paris’ Lady Dragons (3-6), including five 3-pointers. She was 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
Also for Paris, Diamond Bryant scored seven, Mariam Yaro six, Aerihno Afoa had five, Tayonna Robertson and India Respress each finished with four, Nykesha Sanders three, and Kendall Deal contributed a pair.
Afoa and Bryant each hit a 3-pointer.
Murray State’s only losses this season were to Kilgore College.
After three weeks on the road, the Lady Dragons have a home game on Saturday. They play Southwestern Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. The men (7-3, 1-0) will follow at 4 p.m. in a Region 14 conference game against Blinn College (6-5, 0-1).
