It wasn’t always easy for the Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team Tuesday against the Avery Lady Bulldogs. But the team was able to stay mentally resilient and had an answer every time their back was against the wall, ultimately winning in five sets, 19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 15-3.
Things didn’t look good for the Lady Rebels out of the gate. Avery jumped out to an early lead, and looked to be dominating RIvercrest in all facets of the game, and Avery’s lead ballooned rapidly.
In a matter of minutes, Avery stretched its lead from three points to an eight-point, 18-10 lead. However, it was shortly thereafter, that Rivercrest showed its toughness and mental fortitude for the first time in the match.
Down 13-22 in the opening set, the Lady Rebels mounted a furious comeback, finding kill after kill to suddenly make the set interesting. With their lead cut to just five points, and up 24-18, Avery was forced to call a timeout and regroup after the Lady Rebels fought all the way back to make a game of it.
It ended up being too little too late, and Avery took the first set 25-19, but the Lady Rebels had made a statement nonetheless.
“I think we just became a new team at the end there and gained a lot of fight,” senior Rylie Huddleston said of the run towards the end of the first set.
The team again exhibited their “never give up” attitude in the next set. After leading in the opening moments of the second set, Avery quickly snatched the lead and held onto it for most of the remainder of the set.
The Lady Rebels managed to stay within striking distance, and didn’t fall behind as drastically as they did in the first, but they still trailed for much of the set. Again, they didn’t let it get them down.
Much of the run was keyed by junior Korie Mankins, who seemed always able to deliver a kill when the Lady Rebels needed it most.
Indeed, Mankins was on fire all match
They went on to pull ahead late in the set, and then weather a rally of Avery’s to close it out with a kill from Huddleston.
“We’ve had a rough couple of weeks with Covid protocols, with players getting injured and this and that,” Rivercrest head coach Katelyn James said. “Things aren’t easy for us right now and we’re having to fight every single day. But we say, ‘We can’t control this, but these are the things that we can control,’ and I think the way they came out and fought today exemplifies that.”
The third set was a close, back-and-forth affair. Neither team pulled too far ahead of the other, and the lead was traded between the two teams multiple times. Avery had the last push though, and took the set.
Now, with Avery just one set away from victory, Rivercrest again needed a comeback. This time, they didn’t just need a comeback in an individual set, though; they needed to take two straight sets to come away victorious. And they certainly rose to the challenge.
“We had a lot of trust in our team that helped us stay positive,” Huddleston said.
“We had a great win on Saturday (against Maud) and I think the momentum and confidence from that really helped us stay positive,” Mankins added.
While the first three sets were tightly contested battles, the next two sets were a different story. In each, Rivercrest pulled away early, and dominated their opponents with stifling play.
“I knew (Avery) wasn’t doing anything special and that if we could clean up some mistakes we had the potential to pull away like that,” James said. “I think they just got more confident as it went on.”
Mankins and teammate Lauren Hardman led the offense in the fourth set, putting away point after point at the front of the net.
“Every single time Korie would have one of those awesome kills, we’d get two or three more just from that momentum,” the head coach said.
Throughout the match, the team also got a big boost from Huddleston, whose service game was on point.
“Every time Rylie got behind the line, we made notes that we racked up point after point after point with Rylie serving behind the line,” James said.
Her excellence at the service game was exemplified by the team-high 27 serves she had in the match.
In the fifth and decisive set, Rivercrest played nearly flawless volleyball, and for a few minutes it looked like they might completely shut out Avery in the set.
Avery did eventually manage a few points of their own, but not enough to challenge the huge lead the Lady Rebels had already built up.
“We kept our energy up in the last two sets, and we never got down on ourselves when we had a mess-up,” Mankins said.
“It does feel good to get a win like this,” Huddleston said.
For the match, Mankins finished with a team-high 13 kills, to go with a pair of aces, six blocks, 11 digs and an assist. Hardman had eight kills, a block and a dig. Huddleston had a trio of kills, four aces, two blocks and nine digs.
Mckenzie Walton led the team with six aces to go with 10 digs and three kills. Sophomore Logan Huddleston had a team-best 13 digs. And Alexis Case had 27 assists, six digs, a kill and an ace.
Rivercrest takes on Detroit on Friday at Detroit.
“We know that every time we go to Detroit it’s going to be a fight,” James said. “It’s anyone’s game because it’s a rivalry and the energy is just different there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.