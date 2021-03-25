paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats fought back after a slow start Tuesday against Liberty-Eylau, but were ultimately unable to overcome an early deficit, falling to Liberty-Eylau 8-5 on Tuesday.

Paris’ pitching had a hard time stifling Liberty-Eylau’s bats, as L-E scored at least one run in every inning but one.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Trace McNeal, who had two hits.

Also garnering hits was Joey Allen, Parker Benson and Dalyn Johnson.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.



