Every so often, a team will have a game where it seems like everything goes right. The Paris Wildcats basketball team had one of those games Tuesday, thrashing Gilmer 97-53.
The team used a steady offensive attack to slowly but surely pull away from Gilmer, head coach Billy Mack Steed said.
“It was one of those deals where we just outscored them by 10 in each quarter, and it added up as the game went on,” he said.
Garrius Savage was electric for Paris, scoring 31 points in a variety of ways.
“He had the best game of his entire life, I’d say,” Steed said. “He did a great job of getting to the rim and he pulled up for some deep shots too.”
Steed said the game was a big confidence booster for the young team, which was coming off a disappointing outing against Pleasant Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.