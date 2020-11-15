Clarksville Lady Tigers head basketball coach Tanisha Hearne has turned her team into a powerhouse in recent years, consistently at or near the top of district standings, and often a fixture late into the postseason. Just last year, the team added another district and bi-district championship to its already-impressive trophy case. And though the team lost its two leading scorers from that season, things aren’t expected to change this year for the talented Lady Tigers.
“Last year we had an amazing season,” Hearne said. “It was a lot of hard work to get there, but it was great to see how they overcame the obstacles they faced. ... Looking at this year, I think we can defintely build on where we ended last year and continue to grow.”
The Lady Tigers this year will be without All-Red River Valley Offensive Player of the Year LaQuesha Clark and first team member Makaiya Owens, both of whom graduated. The duo made up what was one of the most scintillating backcourts in the Red River Valley last year, and both were capable of scoring 20 or more points on any given night.
However, this year’s team is replete with talent as well, and a talented group of seniors aren’t expected to miss a beat as they take over as the key offensive threats for Clarksville. Leading the team now will be Ashley Rosser, Madison Gill, TyteAnna Rosser and Aliyah Cherry, all of whom were either on the All-RRV first team, second team or honorable mentions last year.
“Between those girls, I definitely think we can make up for the offense we’re losing,” she said.
Hearne said she’s switching some things up in new and exciting ways this year, and said she’s playing around with her offensive and defensive schemes, though the team will continue to play primarily man-to-man but occassionally move into a zone defense, as it has traditionally done under her watch. However, she’s coy on what those changes are.
“You’ll have to come to our games to see what we’ve been working on,” she said with a smile.
Hearne did say, though, that roles will be more fluid this year. Whereas in years past, the team had a designated primary ball handler, players who would post up and players who would spot up for shots, players this year will be called upon to do a little bit of everything.
“We’re going to be much more varied and versatile,” Hearne said. “We’re going to be more fluid in our roles and be more than just one thing.”
“One thing is that we all have to be on the same page,” TyteAnna Rosser said of the changes. “Communication is always important, but moreso now, I think.”
In all, the Clarksville faithful should be ready for another exciting year, and one that again adds some hardware to the trophy case.
“I’m ready for this season, and so are my girls I think,” Hearne said. “I’m excited.”
