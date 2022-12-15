On Tuesday night the Paris Wildcats played about as well as you could play in the first half. In the second half, they had to hold on to beat McKinney North 49–43.
It started in the first quarter when Paris’ defense took control. The Wildcats had six points on the board before the visiting team attempted a shot from the floor. Thanks in part to some offensive rebounding from Jamari Jackson and a steal from Jagger Moore, Paris jumped out to a 6–0 lead thanks to a couple triples from Moore and Carlton Hicks.
After McKinney North got their first basket of the game, Paris went on an 11–0 run. Layups from Jackson and Dominique Fulbright accompanied another three pointer by Hicks to extend the Wildcat lead. The only saving grace for the visitors was a layup at the buzzer allowed to count by the officials.
With a 17–4 lead after the first quarter, the Wildcats looked well on their way to securing an easy win. Both teams battled back and forth in the second quarter. Balanced scoring by the Wildcats matched McKinney North basket for basket. At the end of the half, the Wildcats enjoyed a 13 point advantage still.
“We played as well offensively in the first half as we can,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said after the game. “We were making good passes. We were sharing the ball. We were knocking down wide open shots. We missed a few wide open threes in the first quarter but after that we started hitting them all.”
The second half was a little different story for the home team, particularly the fourth quarter. Paris maintained a 12 point advantage heading into the final quarter at 40–28. They extended their lead to 14 on the first shot of the quarter thanks to Jackson.
McKinney North scored the next 10 points in the game to cut the lead down to 42–38. With less than a minute to go in the game, they managed to get the score within one at 45–43.
“We took some bad shots in the second half,” Steed continued. “We were getting some open looks but couldn’t make them. We had some unforced turnovers that hurt us. We just played a lot sloppier in the second half.”
With McKinney North having all the momentum, Paris’s Moore knocked down a running floater from eight feet out with 20 seconds left to put Paris back up by four. The exclamation came, though, at the end of the game when Jamari Jackson got behind the defense and was able to slam home the final basket to seal the win for the Wildcats.
“Winning against that team is big for us,” Steed said. “They’re well structured. They execute well offensively. It’s a win that will make us understand if we’re patient on the court, we can do some good things. That team made us play patient with their zone and the way they spread the ball on offense.”
Jackson led the team with 15 points, while Moore added 13. Hicks also scored in double figures with 11. Corday Cooper and Dycurian Douglas each had a three pointer in the game while Fulbright and Malik Johnson each had two points.
