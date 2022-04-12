Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.