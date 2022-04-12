For Paris senior Eva Vogt, soccer has always been more than just a hobby; it’s been a passion for her. Now, she won’t have to give up that passion any time soon, as she recently committed to play soccer for the Paris Junior College Dragons.
Vogt first got into the sport at a very young age, saying she remembers playing since around the age of four. Vogt’s older siblings all played, and she credits them with being a big part of what made her fall in love with it too.
“Right away, I’d say it became a big part of my life and something I just really loved.”
Vogt was an athletic child and played other sports growing up — namely volleyball. And while she loved volleyball as well, her heart always belonged to soccer, she said.
“It’s just the way the game is played; you’re outside on a big field as opposed to indoors on a court,” she said. “I always just liked that better.”
What truly made soccer special was the bond she formed with her teammates over the years, Vogt said. It was that close bond with her teammates that pushed her to put in countless hours and push herself to be the best player possible, as she said she wanted to be the best she could be for her teammates so she wouldn’t let them down.
As a Paris Ladycat, Vogt quickly emerged as a leader.
“She is extremely level-headed out on the field,” coach Jennifer Beeler said. “Eva always stays calm and collected in the most stressful situations, and she’s just a natural born leader.
Her poise, coupled with elite field vision and a knack for threading the needle with both her impressive passes and goals, made her a dynamic presence on the field.
Looking back on her time in the blue and white as a Paris Ladycat, Vogt pointed to games against Pleasant Grove and North Lamar as some of her best performances year in and year out.
“Those were our two big rivals and the teams that really pushed us, and I feel like I always tried to elevate my game even further when we played them,” she said.
Her senior year hit a snag early into district play when an ACL injury forced her to miss the remainder of the season, and she’s still working to rehab from the injury.
“That really hurt,” she said. “This was my last go-around, and not being able to be out there helping my team was a huge disappointment.”
“She’s such an impactful player, and did so many things at such a high level for us,” Beeler added. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that we could’ve gone further in the playoffs if she’d been healthy.”
Vogt said she wasn’t expecting to have the opportunity to play soccer at the next level, but PJC head coach Fernando Arellano took an interest in her after the Ladycats scrimmaged the PJC squad, and later offered her a spot on the team. Vogt jumped at the opportunity.
After recently undergoing surgery on her torn ACL, Vogt said doctors gave her an optimistic prognosis of being fully healed in four months if all goes well.
“That was a shock and a big relief to me,” she said. “A lot of times these injuries take a year or two to recover from, and if that was the case, I wouldn’t be able to play.
“I’m not going to push anything because I don’t want to re-injure anything. I’m going to listen to my coaches and my doctors, and if they think I’m ready to play again then I’ll be ready to go.”
Looking back on her time as a Paris Ladycat, Vogt said what she’ll miss most is the close bond she had with all her teammates, as well as the coaches she played for. In particular, she pointed to a trio of fellow seniors — Ashley McGuire, Macey McAmis and Emma Woodard — as three who have formed a nucleus of friendship over the years.
Looking to the future, though, Vogt said she’s looking forward to forming new bonds, as well as the opportunity to continue pushing herself against a higher level of competition.
