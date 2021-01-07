Bolstered by a huge second quarter, the Honey Grove Lady Warriors Tuesday ran away from the Trenton Lady Tigers with a big 39-20 victory.
The quarter in question saw the Lady Warriors turn a tied game into a 10-point advantage.
Then in the second half, Honey Grove finished strong and didn’t give their opponents a chance to get back in the game.
Makiah Johnson led the way with 11 points. Madison Cason scored seven, Azia Brigham finished with six, Shakira Cooper had four and Taylar Lane and Aniya Smith each had two points.
