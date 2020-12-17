In basketball, there are comfortable wins, where one team has an easy time handling their opponents. Then, there are complete and utter dominations. The Prairiland Lady Patriots were on the winning end of the latter Tuesday. And it couldn’t have come on a more meaningful occasion, as the team crushed Grand Saline 70-2 on senior night.
The Lady Patriots’ first bucket of the night came when senior Malorie Sneed was able to strip a Grand Saline ball-handler and take it to the hole for an easy layup — a start emblematic of how the entire game would unfold.
Prairiland forced steal after steal, practically living in the fast break, which allowed them to make extended runs in very little time.
“That’s one of the things we live by, is letting our defense create easy offense,” head coach Callie Tucker said. “It’d been a while since we had a game where we were really able to get out in transition a lot, but tonight we
got that.”
Sneed would assert herself early, scoring seven of her team’s first 13 points.
“We got back up on our defense,” she said. “Even though it wasn’t one of the tougher games that we played, we still gave our best and played with a high level of intensity, I feel like. We did what we needed to.”
Prairiland would score 17 unanswered points before Grand Saline got on the board with a couple minutes left in the quarter, on a baseline floater by freshman Lyndsi Love.
It would prove to be the last time a Grand Saline shot found the bottom of the net in the game.
In the first half, the Lady Patriots looked to push the tempo as much as often. Steals came from both disrupting passing lanes and simply swiping lazy dribbling, and they led to fast points for several Lady Pats, including Sneed, point guard Kiersten Bridges, TJ Folse and Abi Farmer.
However, that wasn’t the only way the team found its points. The team was still able to excel while operating in the halfcourt, and found some baskets — including two by Ali Sessums in the second quarter — on jump shots following good ball movement The team dominated on the glass, and was able to grab several of their own misses and put them back up for second chance points.
Tucker said she was pleased with the level of play from the top of the roster to the bottom, saying the team’s efficiency didn’t change whether the starters or reserves were on the court.
“It’s always nice to never have a doubt with who you put in,” Tucker said. “To always trust whoever’s on the floor.”
While the team played with a run and gun attitude in the first half, they slowed things down in the second half. Even when they weren’t looking to push the tempo, they still played extremely efficiently, milking the clock with fantastic passing before scoring on open jump shots and cuts to the rim.
Sneed finished the game with a team-high 17 points.Bridges and Folse finished in double figures as well, netting 13 points apiece. Farmer finished with eight points, Sessums had six, Chloe Raley had five and Hannah Murdock and Erika Sims had four apiece. Murdock, who played very limited minutes while nursing a shoulder injury, made the most out of her shortened playing time by displaying dominance on both ends of the court.
“It means a lot to me (to win on senior night),” Sneed said. “Playing varsity for four years, I really wanted to come out and get this with my teammates. I love them, and I’ve loved playing with them over the years.”
