The Prairiland Lady Patriots’ season was not without obstacles in 2021, as injuries, one of the toughest districts around and other issues tested the team. They withstood each challenge, though, and capped a marvellous season off with a magical run in the playoffs. At the helm through it all was head coach Brian Morris.
The Lady Patriots finished their 2021 season with a 22-11 record. After finishing fourth in the district and making their way into the playoffs, the team had a magical string of games, fighting their way all the way to the regional quarterfinals before they fell in a heartbreaker to the eventual state champions. For his efforts, Morris has been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Coach of the Year.
Morris got his start in coaching on the boys’ side of high school athletics, spending time coaching baseball, football and other boys sports at DeKalb High School and Avery High School. Then, a little more than 15 years ago, he made the switch to coaching softball and the rest, as they say, is history.
“At this point, I definitely would say I like coaching softball more (than baseball),” Morris said with a chuckle. “For one thing, it’s much faster paced, I feel. And that means it can get really exciting. That mound is a lot closer than most people realize, and so reaction times need to be pretty precise, and it can lead to some really great plays.”
Starting his career in baseball before moving to softball, Morris said that part of making the adjustment from baseball to softball meant learning the different ways to best coach boys and girls.
“A lot of time with boys you have to really push them, to the point that you’re almost trying to make them mad, in a way, to bring their best out,” Morris said. “In softball, that isn’t the case. Girls need to feel good to play good, so if you work with them and really show that you care about them, they’ll give you everything they’ve got.”
Morris proved himself quickly as a softball coach, elevating Avery’s program to a consistent winner, before making his way to Pattonville where he did the same thing with the Lady Patriots.
“The kids here at Prairiland are awesome,” Morris said. “They all buy in, they want to win and over the last five years, they’ve been some of the most coachable kids I’ve had.”
Heading into 2021, Morris said he knew this year’s team had definite potential with a plethora of raw talent. However, he added, he knew the team’s relative inexperience would be a key issue to contend with. With just one senior, the team’s core was comprised mostly of talented, though mostly untested, sophomores and freshmen.
“A big part of this season has been me and (assistant coach Cayla Dobson) working to grow and develop these younger kids,” he said. “We knew we were going to bring them along slowly, and we knew they’d need some successes along the way as well as some real challenges along the way, and that’s a very fine line to walk. You want to be challenged, but you can’t just be beat down all the time.”
It was a tightrope that Morris and Dobson walked expertly, and by the time district play rolled around, the young Lady Pats had been tested against some solid teams, but were riding high after only dropping two pre-district games.
In practice, Morris said, a great deal of emphasis was placed on fundamentals.
“If you do the routine things right, then in the end you’ll be doing the not-so-routine things correctly too, I find,” he said.
Over the course of the season, Morris points to the 3-0 win over Edgewood — who at the time were ranked in the top 20 in the state — as one of the biggest for the team.
“Edgewood didn’t know what to expect, and I think that was a big win in terms of showing everyone in our district what we were capable of,” Morris said. “And in the standings, that was huge in terms of putting us in a position to make the playoffs down the road.
In district play, the team had more obstacles than just youth, though. A series of injuries plagued the team over the course of the season. Grace Unruh, McKenna Guest, Kyndal Yaross, Kirsten Bridges and Kendall Hicks all got banged up with various injuries of varying degrees of severity throughout the year.
And in the case of Hicks, the injury early in the season meant that she didn’t get the experience to be implemented like she could’ve been later in the year, dealing a blow to the team’s depth.
Morris handled the challenges brilliantly, employing a “next man up” philosophy while playing with lineups to make sure that the team was never on too much of a back foot.
When all was said and done in the district, the Lady Patriots had earned the fourth and final playoff spot. Slated to face off against district-champion Bells in the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Patriots came into the series as significant underdogs. But through it all, Morris was confident.
“We scouted them pretty extensively,” the coach said of their first-round opponents. “We knew what they were good at, and more importantly, we knew what we could exploit and take advantage of.”
Morris also used the team’s lower seed as motivation, encouraging the Lady Patriots to prove doubters wrong.
Prairiland beat Bells in two straight games. Then, in the area round against Pilot Point, he rallied the team from a disappointing game one loss to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Their season ended there, but Morris had already shown the rest of 3A softball in the state of Texas that Prairiland meant business.
“It was a great year,” he said. “I was really happy with how the girls grew as players and as a team over the course of the year.”
Looking ahead to next year, he said, he expects the team to take another big step forward.
“I’m already looking forward to it,” Morris said with a smile. “The girls need to know that if they want to take that big step forward, they can’t just be in ‘softball mode’ in softball season; it needs to be year-long. But if they make that commitment, we can be really dangerous.”
