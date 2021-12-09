The Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College won the opening tip Wednesday in a Region 14 Conference basketball opener against the Kilgore College Lady Rangers.
It was one of the only highlights for the visitors as Kilgore scored the game’s first 14 points and coasted to a 78-45 victory at Masters Gymnasium.
The Lady Rangers improved to 8-2 overall, while a short-handed Paris squad, which suited up just seven, dropped to 4-8.
Two Lady Dragons were hurt in on-court collisions on Monday during a 53-51 home court loss to Collin College and had only four players on the court late in the fourth quarter of that game.
India Respress led the way for Paris against Kilgore with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Saturday game at the Hunt Center is at 2 p,m — the first half of a doubleheader that features the PJC men’s team (3-0, 9-3), which has won its lat seven straight games. But its opponent, Coastal Bend, will be coming off a surprise 80-68 victory Wednesday over Trinity Valley.
Tara Kessner scored eight points in the opening quarter as KC built a 21-7 lead in the opening frame. She had back-to-back jumpers in the paint to open the scoring, and later buried another shorty at the 3:31 mark to stretch the KC lead to 14-0.
Paris got on the board with 2:43 left in the period when Nykesha Sanders hit a running jumper, but the Lady Rangers made it 21-7 two minutes later on a Jada Hood 3-pointer.
A triple from Respress made it a 26-12 contest with 7:16 left in the half, but De’Asia Thomas knocked down a short baseline jumper for KC, and Hood followed with another from long range as the Lady Rangers went on a 10-0 run to boost the lead to 24 (36-12).
A three-pointer by Hood pushed the Kilgore lead to 39-17, and then the Lady Rangers put things away early with a quick 8-0 run that saw Rahmena Henderson hit a couple of free throws and later bury a runner in the lane.
Paris’ Aerihna Afoa buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final 78-45.
