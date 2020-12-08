The Prairiland Lady Patriots basketball team continued its strong play over the weekend, earning a convincing win over Leonard, 56-46.
The Lady Patriots came out of the gate strong, setting the tone with aggressive defense early on.
“We definitely jumped out on them early,” head coach Callie Tucker said.
Prairiland led by five after the first quarter, but truly asserted itself in the second, when the Lady Patriots held the Tigers to just two field goals.
The team continued to dominate into the third quarter, and built its lead up to 20 points.
Though Leonard started making up ground in the fourth, it was too little, too late.
“This was probably our best game of the season,” Tucker said. “We played together. We played team-oriented ball on Saturday, and showed a glimpse of what this team can be capable of.”
Kiersten Bridges led the way with 23 points.
“She was due a big game,” Tucker said.
Hannah Murdock finished with 12, Mallorie Sneed scored nine, TJ Folse finished with eight and Kyndall Yaross and Abi Farmer scored two.
